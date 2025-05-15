Maddock Films and PVR Inox officially issued a joint statement about the release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic-comedy film, Bhool Chuk Maaf. The movie was initially scheduled to hit theatres on May 9, 2025. However, makers decided to cancel the release amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Instead, Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will be released directly on OTT and will be available for streaming worldwide on Prime Video from May 16, 2025. However, after peace was restored in the country with the swift and brave intervention of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi ji and the Indian Army, the movie was scheduled for theatrical release once again.

PVRINOX Limited (PVRINOX), Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. (Maddock), and Amazon MGM Studios announced that Bhool Chuk Maaf will be released in theatres on May 23, 2025, as originally envisioned. Maddock Films founder Dinesh Vijan and PVR Inox CEO Kamal Gianchandani also issued a joint statement announcing the release.

Dinesh Vijan said, “As our surroundings begin to heal, we’re especially grateful to offer a theatrical experience for a film that speaks from the heart. In these times, when family means everything, we urge audiences to head to theatres with their loved ones, share a laugh, reflect on life, and enjoy a story that, we hope, brings joy. We’re also incredibly thankful to our exhibitors as partners for their continued support, flexibility, and commitment to theatrical storytelling. The release environment has changed for the better, and we’re proud to collaborate once again with them for our film’s release.”

Kamal Gianchandani added, “We are proud to affirm our deep commitment to the theatrical experience — a cornerstone of Indian cinema culture and the most immersive way to experience storytelling at its finest. We fully understand and respect the challenges faced by the team at Maddock Films in finalising the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. We are thankful for their continued faith in the theatrical model and their decision to bring this film to audiences where it truly belongs — in cinemas. Their support reinforces the strong bond between content creators and exhibitors, and we look forward to a successful release.”

Directed by Karan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, Bhool Chuk Maaf is a romantic comedy and family entertainer. The movie will officially hit theatres on May 23, 2025. You can check out the trailer of the film below:

