Aamir Khan led Sitaare Zameen Par trailer was released on Tuesday, May 13. It received positive reviews but seemingly failed to make an impact. The promo has failed to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Scroll below for the complete list!

Sitaare Zameen Par trailer views

The official trailer was released on the YouTube channel Aamir Khan Talkies. In the first 24 hours, it amassed viewership of 42 million+. However, the buzz is impacted by the ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ trends on X/ Twitter. The views may be good considering the low hype, but in order to enter the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers in history, it needed to garner a minimum of 45.2 million views.

Sitaare Zameen Par has garnered 50 million+ views in the first 24 hours, all social media platforms included.

Sikandar dominates!

Salman Khan‘s Sikandar enjoyed a lot of pre-release buzz. The much-anticipated trailer registered 46 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours. Aamir Khan’s trailer is only 8% lower, but that’s enough of a gap to keep it out of the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 most-viewed Bollywood trailers on YouTube in the first 24 hours:

Dunki – 58.5 million Sky Force – 57.7 million Adipurush – 52.2 million Singham Again – 51.95 million Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 50.9 million Animal – 50.6 million Sikandar – 46 million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 – 45.9 million Jawan (Prevue) – 45.6 million Baby John – 45.2 million

It is also worth noting that there are only two entries from 2025—Sky Force and Sikandar. Akshay Kumar’s action drama, with its staggering viewership of 57.7 million, is the benchmark for the upcoming releases.

More about Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by R. S. Prasanna, the sports comedy drama is a spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. It is based on a sports championship played by people with intellectual disabilities. Genelia D’Souza plays the leading heroine.

As per rumors, Sitaare Zameen Par is based on the 2018 Spanish film Campeones (Champions). It is slated for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025.

