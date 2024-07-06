After the success of Salaar, Prabhas has returned with his another biggie in the Hindi market. In the Hindi belt, the actor enjoys immense popularity, and with Kalki 2898 AD, he has crossed his previous highest earners, barring Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. At the worldwide box office, the Hindi version has already crossed the 200 crore mark, and in the latest development, it has surpassed several biggies. Keep reading to know more!

The Nag Ashwin directorial was low on buzz before its release, but positive reviews and favorable word-of-mouth have helped the biggie attract footfalls. Of course, the stardom of Prabhas is playing a big role in fetching strong numbers among the Hindi audience. Interestingly, the Hindi version has now started taking the lead over the original Telugu version, and soon, it will dominate the domestic collection chart.

As per the latest update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) has amassed 173 crores net at the Indian box office in 9 days. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection equals 204.14 crores. In the overseas market, the biggie has earned 25 crores gross so far (inclusive of only North America’s collection). After combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, the Prabhas starrer stands at an impressive 229.14 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

With this latest update, Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) crossed 7 Hindi films on the list of highest-grossing films globally. It surpassed Rustom (218.80 crores gross), Badhaai Ho (218. 82 crores gross), OMG 2 (220 crores gross), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (221.28 crores gross), Tubelight (223.24 crores gross), Total Dhamaal (223.36 crores gross), and Adipurush (228.46 crores gross – Hindi).

The next big targets for the Prabhas starrer are Airlift (231.60 crores gross), Gully Boy (235.47 crores gross), and Jab Tak Hai Jaan (241 crores gross).

