Akshay Kumar isn’t having the best of the time in the post-pandemic era. While the last year was a nightmare for him, 2024, too, hasn’t brought relief for him. His Bade Miyan Chote Miyan tanked at the Indian box office miserably, and now, all eyes are set on how his upcoming film, Sarfira, performs at ticket windows. If it does well, Akshay will see a surge in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Akshay Kumar’s current status in Star Ranking

Currently, Akshay Kumar possesses 1900 points to his credit in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. With Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the actor was expected to make big gains, but sadly, that never happened. Now, there are expectations from Sarfira as the trailer of the film was well received by the neutrals. Akshay is looking in good form, and it has a chance to shine at the box office if the content turns out to be good.

Akshay to join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in an elite club?

With 1900 points, Akshay Kumar is just 100 points away from touching the 2000 mark. If Sarfira earns 100 crores in India, Akshay will hit the 2000 milestone. Only Salman and Shah Rukh Khan have achieved this feat so far.

The breakdown of Akshay Kumar’s 1900 points – (13 x 100 crore films: Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0, Kesari, Sooryavanshi & OMG 2 = 1300 points) + (3 x 200 crore films: Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 & Good Newwz = 600 points)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

