Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led Kalki 2898 AD is unstoppable at the box office! Word-of-mouth has been highly favorable, leading to one of the best footfalls of all time in Indian cinema. Within nine days of the theatrical run, Nag Ashwin’s directorial has entered the top 10 highest-grossers. Scroll below for the latest updates!

The pre-booking sales were hint enough that Kalki would be a huge affair at the box office. However, the trends have been unmatchable, thanks to the early reviews from the critics and audience, which lauded the epic dystopian for its powerful star cast and high production value, among other aspects.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (India)

At the Indian box office, Kalki 2898 AD has added 513.80 crores gross in 9 days. It has now officially entered the list of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Indian films of all time. Baahubali 2 tops the chart with earth-shattering gross earnings of 1400 crores, followed by KGF 2, RRR, and others.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films below:

Baahubali 2- 1400 KGF 2- 1010.08 RRR- 910.96 Jawan- 757.62 Pathaan- 657.85 Animal- 653.72 Gadar 2- 620.09 Dangal- 535 Kalki 2898 AD- 513.80 Baahubali- 501

Prabhas beats his own, Baahubali

As seen above, Prabhas has beaten his biggie, Baahubali, and pushed it to the last spot. Today, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is likely to be surpassed too! It is to be noted that this epic dystopian science-fiction action drama has only completed 9 days at the box office. There’s a long way to go and it will be intriguing to witness where it eventually lands in its lifetime.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Released on June 27, 2024, Kalki is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjanthy Movies. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

