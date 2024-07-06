It’s a Kalki 2898 AD wave all over, and amid it, yesterday, Lakshya’s Kill was released in theatres. In the last few days, the film has built a decent buzz around itself with all the positive reactions from critics. As a result, the film has managed to find a share of the audience at ticket windows, achieving a decent outcome on day 1. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, this action thriller has received highly positive reviews from critics so far, and even the word-of-mouth from the ticket-buying audience is mostly favorable. As a result, after a slow start in morning shows, the film attracted some footfalls during evening and night shows. It’s a good sign for a film that doesn’t feature any popular faces and considerably rides on the shoulders of a fresh cast.

Released across limited screens, Kill raked in 1.35 crores net at the Indian box office on day 1. It’s a decent result considering the craze of Kalki 2898 AD in the Hindi market and the genre, which is not everyone’s cup of tea. With positivity all around, the film is expected to see a rise today, and it’ll be a good result if the collection goes beyond 2.30 or 2.50 crores. If that happens, Sunday is expected to see the film earning 3 crores or more, thus giving this action thriller an opportunity to shine during weekdays.

Meanwhile, apart from Lakshya, Kill also stars Raghav Juyal, Tanya Maniktala, and others in key roles. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta, and Achin Jain.

