Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal were in the headlines last year due to their rumored romance. However, none of the actors admitted they were dating, thus shutting down the reports surrounding them. However, according to the latest report, the duo successfully managed to keep their dating life a top secret from the world. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, both Shehnaaz and Raghav were a part of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released last year on Eid. Before the release of the film, strong rumors about Shehnaaz and Raghav stormed the internet, and it looked believable, considering their adorable off-screen chemistry.

During the promotional event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan hinted at a blooming love during the making of the film. He said, “Picture ke dauran maine ek chemistry dekhi” and added, “Lekin koi usko aage badhane ki koshish nahi kar raha hai.” Afterward, Raghav Juyal recited a short poem about love. Salman reacted by saying, “Shehnaaz, main to chahta hoon ki tum move on kar jao,” thus taking a light-hearted dig at Raghav and Shehnaaz and hinting about their budding love.

Now, as per Times Now’s report, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal have come a long way after denying their dating rumors. It is learned that just a few months ago, their normal dating life turned into a serious relationship. However, as of now, they are avoiding media attention and making a conscious effort to escape the paparazzi.

Well, that’s really a heartwarming update of the day, and we just want the duo to make it official as soon as possible!

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was previously in a committed relationship with Sidharth Shukla after meeting him in Bigg Boss 13. Sadly, Sidharth passed away in late 2021.

