Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah transformed the lives of all actors associated with it. As the show and its characters became highly popular over the years, the actors playing them also enjoyed lucrative salaries and fame. One such name is Shailesh Lodha, who enjoyed immense popularity, which helped him become the second highest-paid actor in the show after Dilip Joshi. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, Shailesh has always been a well-known face in the field of Indian poetry and writing. However, after a titular role in TMKOC, Shailesh became highly popular and a household name. He was associated with the show for over a decade, so he made a good fortune out of it. Apart from that, the actor also made good earnings from other appearances and poetry work.

Last year, Shailesh Lodha had an interview with The Lallantop, where he was asked about his expensive car collection. Being a car lover, he admitted having Mercedes, Range Rover, Audi, and other cars. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor said, “Aaj kavi Range Rover chalata hai, Mercedes chalata hai, Audi chalata hai,” and revealed that the first vehicle he bought was a Luna moped.

Talking more about his Luna, Shailesh Lodha shared that he purchased it after doing a temporary job in LIC after his graduation. The actor shared his experience about driving Luna for the first time, saying, “Maine aadmi ko aadmi nahi samjha tha jis din luna thi mere paas. Main sheher mein nikla aisa, badminton ka racket leke ghumata hua ki kya baat hai. Aur wo akeli ek aisi gaadi thi jo petrol khatam hone ke baad bhi chalti thi.”

Shailesh even mentioned how he never experienced the same happiness even after driving so many luxury cars. “Yakeen maaniye, wo khushi mujhe zindagi mein dobara mehsoos nahi hui. Jin gaadiyon ke maine naam le liye, unse koi fark nahi padta. Ab aap loan lijiye, har gaadi le sakte hain aap. Lekin main chaahe Range Rover chalaaun ya Mercedes chalaaun, aaj bhi andar baith ke main Luna hi chalata hun,” the actor quoted.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha sent shockwaves when he quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022 after a fallout with producer Asit Kumarr Modi.

