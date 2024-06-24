One couldn’t imagine Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah without Shailesh Lodha. But he quit the show in 2022 and has now been replaced by Sachin Shroff. Many wouldn’t know, but the actor made a whopping fortune via the longest-running show of his career. Scroll below to know his salary hike over the years!

Like many TMKOC actors, Shailesh left fans heartbroken with his decision to quit the show after a fallout with producer Asit Kumarr Modi. He also slapped a legal suit against Neela Telefilms over his unpaid dues, and the verdict was announced in his favor in August 2023.

Way before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Shailesh Lodha used to work at a pharmaceutical company and was paid a sum of Rs 1591 for the whole month. The sitcom surely came as a game-changer in his career but he surely wouldn’t have imagined he would earns in lakhs per episode someday.

Last we know, Shailesh Lodha used to earn a salary for Rs 1.5 lakhs for one episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He had been associated with the sitcom since 2008 and one is very well aware of the tough working conditions in th Television industry, so the fee was well-deserving.

But if one compares his first salary to the remuneration charged in TMKOC, that’s a salary growth of a staggering 9328%. Shailesh is no longer a part of the show, but he must be living life king-size with all those earnings!

It is to be noted that Shailesh Lodha was the highest-paid cast member of TMKOC. He tied Dilip Joshi for the top position, who reportedly charges the same sum for each episode. But media reports have previously claimed that he wasn’t happy with his remuneration.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates!

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Munmun Dutta Blasted Fake Reports Of Abusive Relationship With Armaan Kohli, Who Reacted “Get Your Bloody Facts…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News