Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been a life-changing show for all actors. The show’s cult status turned many of its actors into household names. Shailesh Lodha, who initially played the role of Taarak Mehta on the show, quit abruptly, and fans were heartbroken. Actor Sachin Shroff stepped in to play the iconic character over two years ago. But naturally, the comparison levels between Sachin Shroff & Shailesh Lodha continue. Shroff is finally opening up about replacing Lodha in TMKOC and if the comparisons ever bother him.

Shailesh Lodha quit the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022 after 14 years of playing the titular role. Lodha has since slammed the makers for unfair treatment and even sued for faulting on payments. Actor Sachin Shroff was aware of the burden of such a big role that already has its fan following. But the actor revealed what motivated him to say yes to show and get rid of his inhibitions. Here is a hint: We have this Animal star to thank for it.

Fans have greeted Sachin Shroff in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with open arms. In an interview with ETimes TV, he revealed that he was initially hesitant to accept the position. In addition to the inevitable comparisons, Sachin discussed the difficulties of following Shailesh Lodha. Shroff also thanked his Asharam co-star Bobby Deol for encouraging him to accept the role and revealed that he shares a close relationship with the Ashram cast.

Speaking about the hesitations, Sachin Shroff said ,“When I joined the show I was a little confused whether I should accept the offer or not. I remember I had wrapped up shooting for Ashram and was sitting with Bobby Deol and I told him that I’d been offered this show and he told me it’s a popular show, I think you should go and meet them. I came here, met Asit Kumar ji, we had a few meetings and I joined the show.”

Sachin also spoke about how Producer Asit Modi told him to play the role in his authentic style without referring to anything else. Shroff said, “Yes, there was an apprehension about joining the show, but Asit Modi, our producer, answered all my questions and cleared my doubts. He told me that you don’t need to worry and you portray the character as you wish to in your style. We are going to bring in strong topics; our system will be the same. You perform in your own style, and I did the same thing. The best part is all my co-stars, starting from Dilip Joshi to Sunayana Fozdar, who is playing my wife, Tappu Sena, and Bhide, everyone has been very welcoming and loving”. He added, “When I agreed to do the show, it was two days before signing the contract, and after informing my family, the next call I made was to Bobby Deol. I told him, and he was very happy about it. He gave me his best wishes.”

Sachin Shroff also finally opened up about the comparisons with Shailesh Lodha; he said, “Comparisons never bother or affect me. Every actor who has been part of Taarak Mehta has done justice. Shailesh Lodha Ji has done thorough justice in Taarak’s role. Whenever there are comparisons, I’m fine with that. I feel comparisons should always happen because Woh agar nahi honge toh dusra actor Aur zyaada mehnat kaise karega. Also, if an actor is playing a role for 14 years and suddenly there is a change, it becomes difficult for the audience to accept it overnight. In this scenario, it is very important to have patience, work with full focus, and you should not overthink.”

While fans were initially surprised by the casting change, they also praised Sachin’s version of Taarak in the show.

Sachin Shroff is best known for roles in shows like Aashram, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Saat Phere – Saloni Ka Safar, Naam Gum Jayegaa, and Shagun.

