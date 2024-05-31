Will Ali Asgar Return To ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’? Actor Breaks Silence After Fans Demand To See His Return

Ali Asgar is a celebrated actor in the Indian television pavilion. After playing iconic roles in Ekta Kapoor shows, the actor struck comedy gold with his portrayal of Dadi in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor has now opened up about the much-awaited question: will Ali Asgar ever work with Kapil Sharma on The Great Indian Kapil Show? The actor’s answer is giving fans hope.

In an interview with ETimes about reuniting with Sharma, Ali said, “Ye toh audience ka pyaar hai that they still keep writing that they want to see me back on the show. I’m thankful to God and the audience for liking my work. Main Kapil ka bhi shukarguzar hoon ke main aise ek show ka hisaa raha, jisse abhi main nahi hoon phir bhi itna pyaar mujhe milta hai And thank you to the audience. I don’t know about the future, but right now, I’m busy with my chat show, Chaddi Buddy. This buddy (Baktiyar Irani) doesn’t leave me.”

When asked whether he would invite The Kapil Sharma Show friends to appear on his chat show Chuddy Buddy, Ali responded, “Hopefully yes, why not? We would love to have Krushna Abhishek-Sudesh Lehari Kiku Sharda-Rajiv Thakur; they are all friends. So, in the future, we will plan, and if their availability and our requirements for the show match, we would love to welcome them on our show. It will also depend on the availability as they are also working. Ye koi dabav waala show nahi hai, agar unki availability hui and woh aane ke liye tayar hogaye toh definitely why not?”

In 2017, Ali left The Kapil Sharma Show, the famous comedy program hosted by Kapil. He cited ‘creative differences’ as his reason for going. Ali was a beloved cast member of the Kapil Sharma Show. He played the parts of “Dadi” and “Nani” in the program.

Apart from Ali, cast members like Chandan Prabhakar & Sumona Chakravarti have also marked their exits from the show.

