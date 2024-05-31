Niti Taylor is the starlet of the MTV generation. The actress, who shot to fame with her roles in shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hai and Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan, is beloved by many. Niti has set the internet abuzz after rumors of her separation from Parikshit Bawa started spreading. Niti Taylor’s small action has caused an internet meltdown, which is how everything unfolded.

Niti Taylor, who had made a name for herself as an actress, married her childhood friend Parikshit Bawa in 2020 after a short dating span. Before the recent incidents, the couple’s life appeared to be going well.

A Reddit post recently caught everyone’s attention after it claimed that Niti Taylor and Parikshit are having trouble getting along. After the actress stopped following him on Instagram, the army officer quickly removed his account.

Niti also returned to her maiden surname on Instagram and removed the word “Bawa.” But Niti is still following her husband, so perhaps Parikshit deactivated his account a few days ago.

But what fanned the rumor even more was that Niti deleted pictures of the two. She isn’t the only one who has recently caught wind of the separation rumors. Previously, actress Divya Agrawal and even Ranveer Singh have sparked concerns over the removal of pictures of their spouses.

In addition to all of this, Niti removed several videos and images from her account, including those of her in-laws and husband. Her fans were even more alarmed when she removed the videos and photos from her anniversary celebration. As much as we hope for the best, the latest actions have given a hint that there is trouble in paradise.

Here’s hoping that all’s well with the TV darling!

