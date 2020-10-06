Niti Taylor is one of the most loved television actresses in India. She was last seen in Ishqbaaaz opposite Nakuul Mehta. Did you know that Niti is married? Not many people have known that the actress has tied the knot with Parikshit Bawa, an Army officer, on August 13 in a very private ceremony. Shocked? So are we. Read the article to know more.

Niti got engaged with Parikshit on the same date last year. In a recent interview, Niti has talked about her wedding.

In an interview with Times of India, Niti Taylor said, “We were planning to get married at the end of October. However, owing to the COVID-19 situation and understanding that it won’t improve drastically, we decided to advance the wedding and exchange nuptial vows on our engagement date. It wasn’t, of course, the best way since both our sisters couldn’t join us for the wedding, but we do plan to celebrate with everyone when the situation improves.”

Speaking about the wedding ceremony, Niti Taylor said, “We had a ceremony at a gurudwara in Gurgaon, which was attended only by our parents and immediate family. The decision to tie the knot on August 13 was taken on August 6, which gave me just a week to prepare for my big day. We had our extended families and friends participate in the do, virtually.”

In case you are wondering about Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa’s honeymoon plans, the actress revealed that they haven’t planned for the Honeymoon yet. She said, “That will happen once things become normal again and after we celebrate with our family and friends. For now, it’s more of a fun-moon (laughs!).”

Koimoi congratulates Niti Taylor and Parikshit Bawa and wishes for a lot of happiness in their married life.

