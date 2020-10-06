Mirzapur 2 Trailer Aa Gaya! A ‘Hulkier’ Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma’s Another BLOCKBUSTER 18+ Joke & More

“Mirzapur 2 trailer kab aayega?” surely took over from 2017’s “Kattapa ne Baahubali ko kyun maara?” and is the wait has been worth it? Well, decide it for yourself because the trailer is finally here. After many good jokes and a whole lot of drama later, Amazon Prime has finally released the trailer, and it’s explosive from the word go.

If you guys remember anything of Mirzapur, you’ll remember how most of the characters are looking for revenge by the end of the season. Ali Fazal‘s Guddu Bhaiya is back, and he’s ‘hulkier’ than before. Why? Because he’s shown playing with a car like a toy in his introductory sequence.

Without further ado, here’s the trailer of Mirzapur 2:

The trailer definitely takes the thrill a level higher from where did it leave in season 1. Makers have done an extremely smart job in giving a glimpse of every significant character, also including some new ones. Vijay Varma and Lilliput are the two prominent new characters.

It’s refreshing to see how Divyendu Sharma gets a HILARIOUS dialogue to crack an 18+ joke in this tightly edited trailer. Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi get their fair share of ‘seeti-maar’ dialogues.

The highly anticipated second season of Mirzapur is announced to release on 23rd October 2020, and the fans can’t wait to see what’s coming up. Ever since the announcement of part 2 for Mirzapur took place, people have been demanding for some glimpse of what’s in store.

All of Mirzapur’s announcements broke the internet and created a wave of excitement and thrill among its fans. Perhaps, Mirzapur 2 has become the only thing about the year 2020. Mirzapur has been Directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, created by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar under the banner Excel Entertainment.

