This week has been exciting for Mirzapur 2 lovers. The release date of season 2 was finally out. The second season will have the lead cast Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and others reprising their respective roles.

Earlier this week, as soon as the release date announcement promo came out, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. From Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to DDLJ, situations from these were used to express happiness and make memes. But there’s one fan who has gone his way out.

Actor and Ali Fazal’s friend Satyajeet Dubey morphed Ali’s face on Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk. Whoever knows about Marvel’s green giant superhero is aware of his anger and rage. The fan mentioned how Mirzapur 2 will have Guddu bhaiyya ‘Hulking’ with a beefed up body.

In this edit, we get to see Ali Fazal as Hulk angry and attacking the enemy. There are also scenes where he smiles. The track ‘Hulk smash’ is played in the background. If Fukrey actor’s look is going to be anywhere close to Mark Ruffalo’s character, we are impressed! Our Guddu Bhaiyya also liked this video on Twitter.

In the comments, fans have enjoyed the video. One Twitter user commented, “Mujhe to munna bhaiya pe taras aa raha hi pehle se he wo dedh pasli hi”.

Another Mirzapur 2 fan wrote, “Journey from cute guy of 3 idiots to Hulk. “Nice progress”.

Check out the video below:

Sneak-Peek of Guddu bhaiya’s new look from much awaited #MirzapurSeason2 And remember guys, i was the first one to break this HULKING BREAKING NEWS! @alifazal9 because, the nation wants to know 🤷🏼‍♂️🙈😂 pic.twitter.com/j8Jat7gLbi — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020.

