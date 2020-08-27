



Saif Ali Khan is as candid as one could get. From talking on record how Taimur is busy doing ‘potty’ to roleplay discussions with Kareena Kapoor Khan – he can do it all! But did you know he was asked to go naked for Omkara (2016)? Not only did the actor refuse, he had a bizarre demand in return! Below is the scoop you need.

The film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj received mixed responses from the audience. As for box office, it was a flop. Omkara also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Ajay Devgn, Bipasha Basu amongst others. The makers wanted Saif to go naked for a scene with only his butt being visible in dim light.

Back in 2006, it was a huge deal. There was no actor before who had done something like this. So Saif Ali Khan demanded that the Vishal Bharadwaj too goes naked while directing. Eventually, things did not materialize in that aspect. But our Nawab did have regrets after he saw John Abraham in Dostana.

Revealing it all on Neha Dhupia’s No Filter Neha, Saif Ali Khan shared, “Vishal Bhardwaj said, ‘I think you should do it naked’. I said, ‘what?’ He said, ‘ya it’ll look good, you’re standing there naked with your back to the camera’. He said don’t worry it will be very dimly lit, like the movie. So, I said ‘listen, you and Tassaduq (director of photography) stand there with me naked while you direct me and I will stand there naked. I don’t mind, I’ll do it’. He said ‘I’m not directing you naked’. I said ‘arre, if you’re not going to be naked then why should I be naked’”

About his regrets, Saif continued, “But in retrospect, I should’ve done it, it was just too new an idea. I think after John Abraham, showed his half butt, I would’ve been the first butt of Bollywood on-screen.”

Saif Ali Khan going naked must have been a revolution of its own. But John Abraham made us all drool too. So no regrets, whatsoever.

Would you have wanted to witness Saif Ali Khan naked in Omkara? Share your views in the comments section below.

