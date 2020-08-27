Sushant Singh Rajput case is witnessing new twists and turns every single day. Till last week, we had been looking into the money laundering probe. Now, a new aspect has emerged which is the drug angle. It is alleged that the late actor and Rhea Chakraborty used to consume drugs. While the actress’ lawyer has claimed she has ‘never done drugs in her lifetime’, the proofs suggest otherwise.

It was just yesterday when Rhea’s several WhatsApp chats went viral. It also included a conversation with manager Shruti Modi. They were talking about how Sushant needs to completely stop consuming weed. The Dil Bechara actor, as per the chats, was not healing despite all the medications. MDMA, Mushroom, Marijuana were some of the drugs mentioned.

Amidst it all, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former bodyguard now claims that the actor was a ‘charas’ addict. He would take it during house parties and even in his car. In a conversation with India Today, bodyguard Mushtaq revealed, “Yes, he did… during parties at home. Five to six people would be there. That time he used to smoke charas or ganja. Everyone in the room would take them. I heard it was an expensive variety.”

When Mushtaq tried to raise his concern to Sushant Singh Rajput’s managers, they ignored him. “I told him that this (addiction) would lead (Rajput) to mental disturbance. But he (the manager) told me it (the charas) was not something of an ordinary Indian variety. It was expensive.”

Furthermore, he revealed how 3-4 employees would roll joints for him. They were even instructed to remove traces of it all. “We had instructions not to leave any trace of it (charas) in the car for fears of being caught during checking,” revealed the ex-bodyguard.

He also mentioned that he falsely praised Sushant on TV before because he was scared of the backlash.

