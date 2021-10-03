Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has grabbed all the headlines for the wrong reason. He has been detained by NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) officials in a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan along with others, was involved in a drugs party. If he was involved in consumption/possession, is yet to be cleared. As this news is grabbing attention, one old piece of news about SRK’s wife Gauri Khan is going viral too.

In the last one and a half years, NCB is busy tracking the drugs mafia in Bollywood. We saw several celebrities were taken under questioning. But, the tale of drugs and Bollywood is really an old one. Time and again, we have seen some big names giving a shocker to people.

One such incident was Gauri Khan’s name getting involved in a drugs matter. Several years back, Gauri was allegedly caught at Berlin Airport for possessing Marijuana. However, no official report confirmed her involvement in the matter. Back then, some reports even stated that Gauri is a drug addict, which she refuted in an interview with a lifestyle magazine. She had even added that such reports don’t bother her.

Speaking of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s family, the duo is blessed with three kids- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam.

Meanwhile, coming back to Aryan Khan, a leaked video clip of a bewildered Aryan sitting with a few others in the NCB office, was flashed by some local TV channels, with the likelihood of more prominent names emerging.

An NCB official said that Shah Rukh’s son Aryan is among several others who are likely to be questioned in connection with the alleged party that they attended aboard the luxury ship on a Mumbai-Goa cruise.

