In what can be called shocking news, Narcotics Control Bureau had conducted a raid on a party that was being held on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai and two of Bollywood superstars sons was detained in the matter. Now the latest report reveals that one of them was Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan was detained by the NCB. Scroll down to know more.

The drug probing agency has been cracking down on drug consumption in Bollywood ever since Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise last year. Several celebrities and artists were arrested and investigated pertaining to the alleged drug consumption.

Now ETimes report quoted a source as saying, Shah Rukh Khan’s son “Aryan Khan was taken in for questioning, but there was probably no involvement in the possession of drugs. It is also being speculated that another Bollywood actor’s son has been detained in the same case.”

While it is yet to confirm his arrest, a senior NCB official said to the publication, “An investigation is on him.”

The report further revealed that NCB officials had gone through Aryan’s phone to check for any indication of his direct involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs.

Last night news agency ANI confirmed the news on Twitter with a post that read, “Maharashtra: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai. Details awaited, says the agency.” Take a look at the tweet below:

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday (Visuals from outside NCB office) pic.twitter.com/yxe2zWfFmI — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

