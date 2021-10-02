Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan’s fourth instalment of the Krrish franchise has been making headlines for a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film as Roshan also recently shared a teaser on Instagram. While fans were excited with the announcement, it seems they will have to wait a little longer than expected. Scroll down to know more.

On the 15th anniversary of the popular film franchise, the Super 30 actor shared a teaser promising the return of the franchise with the fourth film in the series. The first film, “Koi… Mil Gaya” was released in 2003 followed by “Krrish”, which arrived in 2006, and “Krrish 3” in 2013.

Now ETimes report claims that Hrithik Roshan will be completing the remake of Vikram Vedha and Fighter before he begins shooting for Krrish 4 which will be helmed by his father Rakesh Roshan. The long time span will also give the filmmaker enough time to prepare for Krrish 4.

The original Tamil blockbuster, ‘Vikram Vedha’ featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupati. The Hindi remake of the film is being directed by Pushkar and Gayathri who had helmed the original project, too. The film tells the story of a cunning gangster who manages to slip out of the cop’s hands every time he nabs him, by smartly narrating a story from his life itself.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s next Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone, was announced on the actor’s 47th birthday this year. The film, which will be helmed by Siddharth Anand, is touted to be the country’s first aerial action franchise.

The War actor also recently opted out of the project ‘The Night Manager’ as he had committed to three films. He will first complete the filming of Vikram Vedha Hindi remake co-starring Saif Ali Khan.

