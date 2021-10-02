Advertisement

The King of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is the heart of the Bollywood industry! Apart from his acting chops, many are interested to know about his personal life and the unknown stories. So today, let’s take a trip down the memory lane when King Khan had recalled an incident related to Gauri Khan that had scared him to death.

It is well known to all that the ‘Don 2’ actor has a happily married life with his wife Gauri Khan and they make headlines as the power couple in the Bollywood industry. Their romantic story is a treat for all his fans. From the time the actor chased Gauri to Mumbai to how they fell in love with each other is a heart melting tale.

Today we have brought a moment from Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan’s married life where the actor thought his wife was about to die in the hospital. The ‘Chennai Express’ actor expressed that he has a fear of hospitals and recalled a moment when his wife went to labour for the first time and how he dredged that moment. He confessed that he was really worried about her and wanted to see her back all healthy.

In an interview with Reddif in 1998, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I’ve lost my parents in hospitals — so I don’t like being in hospitals. And Gauri is quite fragile — and I’ve never seen her fall really sick, or seen her unwell. When I saw her in the hospital, they had put in tubes and stuff. And she was becoming delirious and she was really cold. I went with her to the operation theatre for her Caesarean… And (takes a deep breath) I thought she’d die. Didn’t even think about the kid at that point in time. It wasn’t important to me.”

He also said, “She was shivering so much and I know logically that you don’t die while giving birth to babies… But still… (Lost in thought)… I just got a little scared.”

Aww, the way he cares for Gauri Khan, makes our hearts melt evermore!

SRK and his wife Gauri are blessed with three children, Aryan Khan, Abram Khan, and daughter Suhana Khan.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan is working on his new project Atlee along with Nayanthara and Priyamani in key roles. The actor will also be seen in Siddharth Anand’s Pathan which is yet to come out. He will be seen with Deepika Padukone in the movie.

