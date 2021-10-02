Advertisement

TV actor Eijaz Khan made headlines earlier this year for his appearance in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. His romance with Pavitra Punia in the house grabbed a lot of attention among the viewers. However, it seems the actor is not quite happy with the attention. Scroll down to know why.

Khan rose to fame by playing the lead roles in serials like Kkavyanjali, and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa. He is well known for the leading role of Raidhan Raj Katara (Mukhi) in Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey. However, he feels his acting journey has just begun.

During a conversation with ETimes, Eijaz Khan who recently forayed into the OTT space, said “I feel like a beginner. My innings has just begun! I have done television, films also happened, and now, I am enjoying the process of exploring the OTT space. I think the platform has opened the floodgates for work for everyone. It’s the best place for actors to experiment and evolve. Having said that, the competition is also quite tough here. I lost out on two projects to one actor recently. But yeh sab chalta hai. At least I was running.”

It is a well known fact that Eijaz is a private person and was quite inactive on social media. He said that following his stint in Bigg Boss 14, his followers on social media increased dramatically. “Facebook came in 2006, and I had semi-retired by then. At that point, whatever the public knew about me was through news articles. People didn’t know who Eijaz Khan was, and I was a very private person, I still am. But after Bigg Boss, my fan following increased by 500% (laughs),” he said.

Eijaz Khan also expressed that how is unhappy following his stint in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show. He said, “During the show, people got to know me, and they connected with me. But because they saw me 24X7 for more than 100 days, they now want to know everything about my life. People tend to forget that my primary craft is acting and not showcasing my life. It gets tiring sometimes, but I understand that it comes from a space of love and respect for me. I am going back to being an actor now because that’s who I am, and my fans will get to see that version of me.”

