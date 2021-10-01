Advertisement

Bollywood celebrity Urmila Matondkar who is known for her roles in movies such as Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Jaanam Samjha Karo, Dillagi, and much more, recently was seen in the Zee Comedy Show where she spoke about a few topics that happened during her acting career.

This weekend’s episode will see the ‘Rangeela’ actress making her appearance on the show and she will be sharing some interesting topics while her appearance on the show. Along with her stunning personality and mesmerizing dance moves fans will also witness the ten comedians of Zee Comedy Show who will have the job to make each and everyone laugh.

Urmila Matondkar will be seen sharing a few never heard before anecdotes from her 1995-hit movie, Rangeela after the comedians finish up with their set of performances. After the hilarious group act (which was a spoof on the movie Rangeela) by Mubeen Saudagar, Chitrashi Rawat, and Gaurav Dubey, Urmila remembered quite a hilarious incident from the set of the movie.

Urmila Matondkar spoke about how she wore Jackie Shroff’s ganjee for many scenes of the movie popular song – ‘Tanha Tanha Yahan Pe Jeena’. The reason behind this will really blow your mind!

Urmila Matondkar, “No one knows, but I had worn Jackie Shroff’s ganjee in Rangeela for the ‘Tanha Tanha’ song and to be honest, it was fun. The sequence had to be unique and refreshing and we were told not to do things after thinking and researching. We wanted to be natural and while we were being briefed about costumes, Jackie being Jackie told me to wear his ganjee. I was slightly apprehensive, but I went ahead with it and left everything in God’s hands. I obviously got a lot of appreciation and love, so it ended well for me.”

Farah Khan spoke up revealing that, “I really didn’t know this, but I must say that Urmila looked really hot in that sequence, and it ta turned out to be really iconic scene. I must say it was very sporting of her to shoot in Jackie’s ganjee.”

While the actress’s revelations and her surprise dance performance might have blown your mind, you surely cannot miss the epic comic acts put together by the comedians on Zee Comedy Show in this weekend’s episode.

