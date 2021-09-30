Advertisement

Actress Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the ‘Zee Comedy Show’.

After Mubeen Saudagar (as Aamir Khan) and Gaurav Dubey (as Jackie Shroff) performed a spoof act on the film ‘Rangeela’, Urmila mimicked Aditya’s expressions and parts from the ‘Rangeela Re’ title track.

For the lesser-known, Aditya Narayan made his acting debut with the 1995 hit movie ‘Rangeela’, which also starred Urmila Matondkar. Reliving the memories after 26 years, the actress recalled how the young Aditya was really sweet and she had a great time shooting with him.

As Urmila Matondkar mentioned: “It was great fun shooting with Aditya for the movie ‘Rangeela’ when he was a kid, in fact, he didn’t give too many retakes. He has been sweet and talented since he was a child.”

While talking about her experience of being a part of the show, Urmila mentions: “I really enjoyed it a lot, all the acts put up by the comedians were fantastic and I really laughed my heart out during their performances. It was tremendous fun, all the acts were well written, and I had a blast.”

Urmila will be giving some interesting and entertaining comments on the acts of the show.

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Zee TV.

