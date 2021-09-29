Advertisement

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar will be seen as the special guest on ‘Zee Comedy Show’ this weekend.

Talking about her experience of being a part of the show, Urmila mentions: “I really enjoyed it a lot, all the acts put up by the comedians were fantastic and I really laughed my heart out during their performances. It was tremendous fun, all the acts were well written, and I had a blast.”

Advertisement

Urmila Matondkar will be giving some interesting and entertaining comments on the acts. She will also share some anecdotes from her career and life. Besides this, the actress who is known for her dance moves can be seen shaking her legs in the show. The 10 comedians of ‘Zee Comedy Show’ will come together as ‘Team Hasaayenge’ to make each one of us laugh out loud and also entertain the special guest.

The comic act performed by comedians coupled with witty reactions and comments of ‘Laughing Buddha’ Farah Khan made everyone laugh out loud.

Urmila Matondkar surprised everyone with her special dance performance on the popular track ‘Ruki Ruki Thi Zindagi’ from 1999 movie ‘Mast’.

‘Zee Comedy Show’ airs on Saturday and Sunday on Zee TV.

Must Read: Sunil Grover Crowns Kapil Sharma ‘Ministry Of Laughter’; Fans Crave For A Reunion Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube