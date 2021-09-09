Advertisement

On the Ganesh Chaturthi special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Amitabh Bachchan will be welcoming Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan on his show. Sony TV has released a new promo where Big B has revealed how Farah yelled at him this one time when they were shooting together. Scroll below to watch the promo.

In the promo of KBC 13, shared by the channel Amitabh Bachchan asks Deepika Padukone, “Farah ne apko kabhi daataa hai set wet pe (Has Farah ever scolded you on set)?” Replying to him DP said, “Sir, kab nahi daataa hai (Sir, when has she not scolded)?” Interrupting the conversation, Farah Khan said, “Sir yeh wrong hai (Sir, this is wrong).”

Amitabh Bachchan continued and told Deepika Padukone on KBC 13, “Nahi nahi humne suna hai ki aap bohut daatti hai. Main aapko batau Deepika ek gaana tha humaara yeh choreoghraph karrahi thi. Aur gaana tha Abhishek aur mere saath (No I have heard that you scold a lot. Let me tell you Deepika, there was a song of mine that she was choreographing. The song was with me and Abhishek Bachchan).”

Big B continued the conversation and said, “Aur aese ek topi le kar ke (enacts the dance step) sar pe aani thi. Aur najaane kitni baar humne uska rehearsal kiya woh jaahi nahi rahi thi. Bohut zor se daata (We had to take a hat, roll it up our arms and put it on our heads. Despite rehearsing many times, it just wouldn’t work. She scolded me very loudly) ‘Eh get it right. Who do you think you are?'”

Replying to Amitabh Bachchan, Farah Khan said, “Sir no no I was telling that to Abhishek.” Big B quipped and replied, “Aare Abhishek ka toh seedhe jaraha tha. Jo kuch aapne kaha woh sab humne kiya (But it was working for Abhishek. I did whatever you asked me to).”

Take a look at KBC 13 promo here:

AB sir ne bataya woh anokha kissa jab Farah ma'am ne lagayi thi unhe daant. Iss poore kisse ko jaanne ke liye dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati Shaandaar Shukravaar, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/cZTk1O6rMB — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 9, 2021

The song that Amitabh Bachchan is talking about here ‘Rock N Roll Soniye’ from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

What are your thoughts on Big B reiterating the story of Farah Khan yelling at him during a song shoot? Tell us in the comments below.

