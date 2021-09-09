Advertisement

Fans are heads over heels in love with Mohsin khan and Shivangi Joshi’s character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, their admirers even call them #Kaira and now as #KaiRat. Recently, there were rumours making rounds on the internet that Mohsin and Shivangi might be leaving the show.

The reason for their exit wasn’t revealed but later on some reports suggested that, due to generation leap in the show, the makers wanted to have a fresh start.

Now, according to Times of India, due to the generation leap in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin Khan was not comfortable playing an elderly character in the long running daily soap. However, there’s no confirmation from the showmakers or the actor himself.

Recently, Mohsin was spotted by paparazzi outside the sets of his show, where they asked him about his exit rumours, during the conversation; the actor did not reveal much but assured fans that there will be lots of twists and turns. He further requested fans to keep watching the show to know what happens in the coming festive season.

Meanwhile, according to reports by Spotboye, makers were planning to have a new start by replacing the lead actors with fresh faces, the source said, “Shivangi and Mohsin will be making an exit from the show by October first week and new actors will join in. The makers have already done a lot of experiments with their characters and now, want to start a new storyline. Hence, the decision has been made.”

For now, everything is just speculation, as producers and actors have not given their final confirmation about anything. However, it’ll be sad to see Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as they had become fan favorites since their first entry into the show back in 2016.

