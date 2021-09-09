Advertisement

The pilot season of Indian Idol gave some really good talent to the Indian music industry. Among those is Prajakta Shukre. The singer gave her voice for a fair share of Bollywood songs, but most of the time, she isn’t in the limelight just like her contemporaries. Now, she has opened up about her career post the singing reality show.

For the unversed, Prajakta came 4th in Indian Idol. Abhijeet Sawant was the winner of the first season. Post the show, she did make some noise when her Dhakka song went onto become a chartbuster. But since then, the singer has hardly been seen in the news.

Speaking about her career post Indian Idol, Prajakta Shukre shared, “The journey has been really nice. Earlier, I used to feel that maybe I am lagging behind, but now, with a little more age and experience, I have understood that everybody has their own timing, their own pace to deal with their career and in terms of everything in life. I am really happy where I am and I aspire to do even better through my art.”

“The reality show had really opened up gates of opportunities for people like me who had no clue how to pursue their career in the city of dreams. The show helped me shift to Mumbai and realise my dreams. I believe experiences make you learn a lot of things and I am still learning,” she shared how the show changed her life while talking to ETimes.

For the unversed, Prajakta Shukre had sung for Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika. For Thalaivii too, she has crooned ‘Teri Aankhon Mein’ for Kangana.

Sharing her experience of working with Kangana, Prajakta shared, “She has made it so big independently, which is really inspiring and amazing. So I feel great that I am her voice again after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ through this song.”

