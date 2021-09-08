Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii is just a couple of days away from hitting the big screens. The film is scheduled to release on 10th September across the country. But even before it hit theatres, the film has been involved in a fair share of not-so-good headlines. Below is all you need to know.

From the last 3-4 days, the makers, Kangana Ranaut are indulged in a talk about the window between a theatrical and OTT release. While Tamil and Telugu versions’ issue was resolved, Hindi version is facing the wrath of exhibitors. They have demanded a 4-week window between the release on two platforms, against the option of a 2-week window proposed by the makers.

Advertisement

Now, amid all such talks, we hear that Thalaivii (Hindi) has been sold at a whopping price of 55 crores to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. Both the platforms will witness the simultaneous release of the film. The same has been reported by Bollywood Life.

Even though the film will witness theatrical release first, it will miss out on a major chunk of business as theatres in Maharashtra are closed. Addressing the same, Kangana Ranaut recently appealed to the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres and save the dying film industry.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, “Cases in Maharashtra have declined to request Maharashtra Government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”

“In Maharashtra, restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra government Covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres,” Kangana had written in another story.

Thalaivii is a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone All Set To Launch Her Lifestyle Brand, Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube