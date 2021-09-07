Advertisement

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming film “Thalaivii”, actress Kangana Ranaut has urged the Maharashtra government to allow theatres to open up and “save” the film industry from “dying”.

Kangana took to her Instagram Story to make the appeal. She said: “Cases in Maharashtra have declined to request Maharashtra Government to #openupcinemas in Maharashtra and save the dying film industry and theatres business.”

Advertisement

On Tuesday morning, Kangana Ranaut penned another note on her Instagram Story.

“In Maharashtra, restaurants, hotels, offices, local trains everything is open but movie theatres are shut because of Covid, according to Maharashtra government Covid only and only exclusively spreads in the movie theatres,” wrote Kangana.

“Thalaivii”, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Thalaivii’ is the best film of her career so far and is confident that it will bring audiences back to the theatres.

Kangana earlier attended the premiere of her film in Hyderabad and expressed her disappointment with multiplexes for not screening the film due to the gap between its big screen and digital release.

On Monday, the actress took to her Instagram Story and shared a poster of ‘Thalaivii’, a biopic based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and former actress J. Jayalalithaa, and wrote: “What a gratifying experience to watch ‘Thalaivii’ best film of my career so far.”

Kangana also shared a note, saying: “‘Thalaivii’ is a theatrical experience hopefully Hindi multiplexes will also play it. I am confident it will bring audiences back to the theatres @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies.”

It showcases the varied aspects of Jayalalithaa’s life, tracing her journey as an actress at a young age to becoming the face of Tamil cinema, as well as the rise of the revolutionary leader who changed the course of the state’s politics.

Kangana Ranaut’s film Thalaivii is set to release in cinemas on September 10.

Must Read: When Ayesha Takia Lashed Out At Siddharth Mallya & Said, “Don’t Be Condescending & Defend Your Freakin Staff”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube