Anushka Sharma Shares A Lovely Note On Instagram As Virat Kohli Led Team India Wins Against England

Advertisement

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma gave a ‘blue heart’ to celebrate the victory of Team India against England in the fourth Test.

Anushka re-shared a picture posted by Virat, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team on her Instagram story.

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma wrote: “This team,” along with a blue heart emoji.

Virat Kohli shared a set of pictures with his team members.

For the caption, Virat wrote: “Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia” followed by a muscle emoji.

England suffered a 157-run defeat by India to go 1-2 down ahead of Friday’s fifth and final Test in Manchester. This is also India’s first win at the Oval in 50 years.

Meanwhile, actress-producer Anushka Sharma posted a series of pictures recently featuring her and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli. The series of photos, as well as the caption, has Anushka jocularly referring to Virat as a fan who’s chasing her for a picture.

“Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans! Photo taken by another fan — @cloverwootton,” she wrote as caption.

Must Read: Dino Morea Opens Up About His Equation With Ex-Flame Bipasha Basu; Says “We Don’t Talk As Much But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube