Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is still topping the charts in views and music on different platforms. The writer Sandeep Srivastava has opened up on the scene where Vikram Batra cuts his thumb to apply sindoor in Dimple Cheema’s forehead and initially thought that it was over-the-top. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Later, the writer revealed that it wasn’t ‘cooked up’ and Dimple confirmed that the exchange of sindoor actually happened.

In a conversation with Indian Express, Sandeep Srivastava said, “It took us time to accept that his love story did unfold like this. There is someone who’s left behind, Dimple, who’s still single. So we can’t sacrifice it…I met Dimple two-three times. We realised there are certain milestones in their love story. So the journey from one milestone to the other is where we’ve used a bit of imagination and cinematic liberty.”

Talking about the ‘Sindoor’ scene, Sandeep Srivastava said, “The act itself is over-the-top as if from the 70s or 80s, but Dimple’s reaction of ‘kinna filmy banda mila hai mainu (My man is so filmy)’ balances it. Dimple is such a beautiful aspect to this story.”

This scene in the film literally broke our hearts.

In an interview with Outlook, Kiara Advani opened up on playing the character of Dimple Cheema in Shershaah and said, “I feel lucky that she shared their story with me. She is a very strong woman because she chose to love her man beyond his lifetime. Dimple’s story really moved me and it was through her that I saw the personality of Captain Batra, the love of her life and getting to know the strong woman behind the man was a pleasure for me. I feel really honoured to play her part in the film. She is today’s woman who has made her own choices in life. She fought for love. It is probably the most intriguing part of the story because everybody knows about Captain Batra, but not many people know much about her.”

What are your thoughts on the ‘sindoor’ scene from Shershaah? Tell us in the comments below.

