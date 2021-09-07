Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted in Pune for Atlee’s yet-untitled film. SRK was even clicked in the city as he was gearing up to perform a high octane metro hijack scene. For this film, the director has assembled a great cast including Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Nayanthara and Priyamani. Now the buzz is that Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati has also come on board for the action thriller.

It was also reported that one of the sub-plots of the King Khan starrer will be inspired by the hit Spanish Netflix series Money Heist. The scene might set the tone for Atlee’s film and SRK who is playing a double role in the film, the heist results in a face-off between the two characters of the actor.

The shooting of the movie has already commenced in Pune and Rana Daggubati’s inclusion in the film has sparked joy among fans. Although not much has been revealed about Rana’s character, reports suggest that the handsome hunk will be playing a negative role alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Along with Rana Daggubatti, the makers have reportedly roped in AR Rahman for composing the music and with that, the action thriller marks yet another collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rahman. The two have worked together in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Dil Se.

Earlier, a source shared some interesting details to Bollywood Hungama, they said, “There are many other facets to the screenplay of Atlee’s next and the heist is just tip of the iceberg in terms of surprise elements. Get ready to witness the biggest Masala entertainers in today’s time.”

The Atlee film will be DDLJ actors latest outing after the 2018 film Zero, apart from this, the actor will also feature in Yash Raj Films’ Pathan, co-starring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Rana Daggubati will be seen in Haathi Mere Saathi and Bheemla Nayak.

