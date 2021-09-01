Shah Rukh Khan & Nayanthara To Reportedly Start Shooting For Atlee's Next In Pune?

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his smashing comeback with Siddharth Anand’s film Pathan. The film is one of the much-awaited films among his fans. The superstar is on the verge of wrapping up the film, and we hear that the actor is about to commence shooting for Atlee’s next.

It has been close to three decades since SRK entered Bollywood. The superstar is now ruling the hearts of many and fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on screen again after the 2018 film Zero. As Pathan marks his comeback, he is now ready for an action-packed film.

Pinkvilla now quotes an unnamed source as saying, “Director, Atlee, and crew are already in Pune, working to get the technicalities of shoot right. Shah Rukh Khan will be joining them any day now and the makers are all geared up for the first schedule of the film. It’s a brief stint to get things rolling on the film. Even Nayanthara will be a part of this schedule and the shoot is set to begin in the next few days.”

While the film is helmed by south director Atlee, it will be bankrolled by SRK’s production house Red Chillies. The film will also feature Sanya Malhotra and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. However, the details of their characters have been kept under wraps.

The film will be no less than a treat for all Shah Rukh Khan fans as the superstar will be playing dual roles with two diametrically different character traits. The source claimed, “It’s larger than life yet driven by performance. Atlee masters the art of making double and triple role films, and this is him bringing the genre back to Bollywood with SRK.” It is also worth pointing out that he has previously played double roles in Duplicate, Paheli, Don, and Fan.

Even though the film’s title is not finalized, several reports indicate that it is titled Sanki. The film is touted to be a massive Pan-Indian outing with actors from North and South joining hands. As Nayanthara plays the female lead in the film, a couple of more names from the Southern industry are a part of this ensemble. The film will be shot over a period of 6 to 7 months at multiple locations.

