A couple of days ago, we brought you the news that actress Jacqueline Fernandez had been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to a money laundering case in connection to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Now we have come across some recent updates about her interrogation and more.

As per recent reports, the conman used to contact the Bollywood actress via caller ID spoofing from Tihar jail. Read on to know more about it.

As per a recent India Today report, Enforcement Directorate sources on Tuesday revealed details of the alleged conman aka Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s spoof call to actress Jacqueline Fernandez. These sources informed the portal, “When Jacqueline started believing Sukesh, the conman also started sending her expensive flowers and chocolates as a gift.”

The financial probe agency reported that Sukesh Chandrashekhar would mask his real identity while talking to Jacqueline Fernandez and would also reportedly portray himself as a big personality. ED sources also revealed that reportedly Jacqueline wasn’t the only Bollywood personality who fell prey to the racket. Sukesh also targeted another famous female personality, however, the details of the person is currently unknown.

With that being said, another NDTV reports states that the alleged conman got in contact with Jacqueline via his partner Leena Paul. The ED also reportedly stated that Jacqueline Fernandez is not an accused in the money laundering racket but a witness. ED sources told the publication, “She is not an accused, but is being examined as a witness in the case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.”

As per reports, the Sri Lankan beauty’s statement is being considered pretty crucial in the ₹ 200 crore money laundering case. She recorded all the details of the same on Monday, after being questioned for over five hours. Last week, the financial probe agency stated that Sukesh is the mastermind of the fraud and has multiple FIRs lodged against him at the Rohini jail. Currently, Chandrashekhar is being interrogated for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating, and extortion. He has over 20 other cases of extortion against him and operated the racket from inside his jail cell.

