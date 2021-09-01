Advertisement

With every announcement she makes, Deepika Padukone pushes the envelope for her and everyone around. The actor yesterday took the Internet by storm when she announced her second Hollywood outing after xXx: Return Of The Xander Cage. This wasn’t the only surprise, the bigger one was the fact that she is not only acting in the movie but also producing it under her banner Ka Productions. Making the headline now is the budget of the movie which is massive.

Deepika Padukone’s next Hollywood flick, yet untitled, is a cross-cultural love story, to be produced by the actress with STX Films and Temple Hill. Touted to be a rom-com it is set against the backdrop of New York and India. The film is set to follow the Crazy Rich Asians template. Now if the latest tea is to go by, the movie is set on a budget as huge as 500 crores in Indian currency and the scale is massive. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, the makers are planning to make Deepika Padukone’s second Hollywood movie huge. Set to be filmed in New York and India, the budget is said to be in the range of $75 Million. In Indian currency it falls in the range of 550 crores.

“The team wants to make a visually appealing cross-cultural romantic comedy and are planning to shoot at virgin locations in parts of New York and India. Padukone aside, they are in conversations with some top actors from the West to come on board the project. The rest of cast, director and shooting timelines will be revealed in the months to follow, however, the studio has estimated the budget of this cross-cultural tale to be in the range of $75 million,” said the source.

The source even goes on to say that if things fall in place, the movie will go on floors sometime in 2022. Not just that, it also adds that Deepika Padukone is in conversation for couple of more Hollywood projects that will get confirmed in 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

