Advertisement

Jubin Nautiyal has been in the industry for almost 7 years now. He is one of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood. But before reaching this stage, the singer went through several rejections in life. Even veteran like Sonu Nigam was once not impressed with Jubin’s voice. Below is all you need to know.

Jubin had participated in X Factor India, a musical talent show, in 2011. The show was judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sonu. Even though Jubin made it to the top 25, he had failed to impress Sonu with his audition.

Advertisement

Jubin Nautiyal had sung Tujhe Bhula Diya. After making the audience fall in love with his voice, the singer had even received praises from Shreya Ghoshal. Sanjay Leela Bhansali too gave him positive feedback and aligned his opinion with the audience. However, Sonu Nigam wasn’t that pleased with Jubin‘s voice.

To convince Sonu Nigam, Jubin had said, “I will try harder. Whatever you are saying, everything is right. Yeh mera best nahi tha, mujhko pata hai (I know this was not my best).”

As two out of three judges passed Jubin’s voice, he moved to the next level.

Meanwhile, recently, the singer spoke about the debate around recreating old classics. Talking to IANS, he said, “I am lucky that so far all the recreated versions I have been a part of have never got any negativity or hatred from listeners. It started with ‘The Humma Song’ followed by many, but every time it worked. At least people did not criticise or say that I have tampered with the original song. The reason is, I approach every recreation as the fan of the song.”

(Input- IANS)

Must Read: Disha Patani Was Once Asked About Wearing Wet Underwear For A Year & This Is How She Responded

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube