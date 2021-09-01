Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT is witnessing intense equations every single day. Akshara Singh recently confessed that she likes her co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Viewers are convinced that Neha Bhasin feels for him too, even though she keeps denying it. But the ones grabbing most eyeballs are Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat. And one cannot forget Divya Agarwal when it comes to them!

It was Raqesh who initially wanted to break his connection with Shamita and pair up with Divya. Cut to today, it is evident that the actor has started falling for the Bollywood beauty. Shilpa Shetty’s sister might be camera conscious, but is gradually letting herself in too. She was recently seen demanding him for a kiss in anger.

The latest Bigg Boss OTT episode witnessed a lip balm falling out of Raqesh Bapat’s pocket. The housemates teased him thinking it belonged to Shamita Shetty. Shamita herself kept asking it back until she realized that the cosmetic product actually belonged to Divya Agarwal. As expected, it left her furious.

Divya could even be seen defending the entire scenario in front of the housemates. She claimed that he needed to moisturize his lips and she was the only one standing nearby.

Later, Shetty could be seen bashing Raqesh Bapat for his action. “Shamita Shetty ke paas makeup ki kami hai kya?” she could be heard saying. Neha Bhasin, who was also sitting nearby, understood the situation and decided to give the ‘couple’ some space!

In a surprising reaction, Raqesh goes onto kiss his Bigg Boss OTT connection. Not once or twice, he keeps doing it until she ends up smiling. That was indeed an interesting ‘make up,’ isn’t it?

Earlier, Raqesh Bapat was seen discussing his divorce with Ridhi Dogra. He did mention that he was ready to move on.

