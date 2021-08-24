Advertisement

Bigg Boss OTT premiered earlier this month and since then the show has been buzz for the right and wrong reasons. Each contestant of the show has been grabbing attention for multiple reasons. Now Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat are making the headlines.

As Bigg Boss OTT contestants were discussing whether there are any ‘feelings involved’, Shamita and Raqesh seemingly coming closer to each other in the BB house. The two are each other’s connection and also seem to share a great friendship.

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s recent interaction proves that their friendship is only getting stronger day by day. Interestingly, both contestants began their day on a sweet note. Raqesh woke her up by giving her a kiss on her hand. Sweet isn’t it? Take a look at the video below:

Now we wonder whether something is brewing between the two? Well, only time will tell. But fans have already come up with hashtags for the two. One user wrote, “#Raqsha ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” while another wrote, ‘#ShaRa’.

Recently, Shamita has been grabbing attention for her altercation with the housemates. She got into a fight with Nishant Bhat. She broke down to tears and was seen opened up about it to Raqesh. The actress said, “You want me to be friends with people like that? You told me not to fight with anyone, because it’s difficult for you. I’m keeping my mouth shut. I can’t do this anymore. I’m just saying, there are certain things now that I’m going to do for myself. I thought about you. You wanted me to be friends with Nishant, you wanted me to be friends with Divya. I can’t do this anymore.”

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant has shared her opinion about who is the strongest and the weakest connections in the house. Talking to news agency IANS, the Rakhi said, “According to me, in the house, Nishant Bhat–Moose and Pratik Sahejpal–Akshara Singh are strongest connections. They are always supportive of each other and stand up for their partner wherever required. It’s good to see them on screen. However, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat are the weakest connection in the house, but they can be strong if they bring out their love angle as their chemistry is very good.”

