The debate around Television vs Bollywood and the notions around actors transitioning from the small screen to big has been evident for years. Many actors, including Hina Khan, have spoken about the notions and breaking the glass ceiling. Krystle D’Souza, who now makes her Bollywood debut with Chehre, has also been a prominent voice in the change.

Krystle, who rose to fame with TV, has been working hard to achieve her goal. From ruling the television scene to transitioning into OTT, to now making her Bollywood debut, it has been a long journey. Joining Koimoi exclusively now, D’Souza talks about the time she was replaced because she was a TV actor, and also told not to overact. Read on to know more about the same.

When asked if things are changing for the better, Krystle D’Souza said, “I think the things are changing for better. The lines are getting blurred now. People have seen TV actors perform so well on OTT and films. I feel you know lines are getting blurred, thankfully I was blessed with Amitabh Bachchanji, Anand Panditji as my producer. Who are broad-minded people, who aren’t narrow-minded, or creatively small.”

Krystle D’Souza added, “Sometimes like you look at an actor, you like the audition but what is bothering you is that where they come from, that shouldn’t make sense to anybody. If you like someone’s audition, they are going to perform well, that’s what my producer, director knew, and they said that she performs well; it doesn’t matter where she comes from; we will creatively work on the project together. I think that is a blessing nowadays. There are still a few producers, directors out there who can’t open their mind and do not have those creative capabilities.”

The Chehre actor further spoke about why it is important to call out people who judge her on the basis of her experience. “Of course, why not? If I am selected for my talent, if I am good at what I do, and in the end, you only cancel me because I come with experience, then why not call them out. I mean I am coming from TV, TV is a place that is full of experience, hardwork, we work like round the clock, we come with our own masses following, so it will only help your film. I mean, Hello, wake up! Your film stars come to TV sets to promote their films,” Krystle D’Souza said.

