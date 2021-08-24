Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who recently resumed her prior work commitments after her husband Raj Kundra was arrest in the ongoing p*rnography case, is staying strong. The yoga enthusiast recently took to social media and shared an intriguing post about Faith.

Posting a passage about this virtue in her story, the actress simply wrote “FAITH.” While stating that faith “involves a leap of imagination”, the passage also added that it involves searching. Read her post below.

On Monday night, Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram story and shared an excerpt from a book that spoke about Faith. The text on the page included a quote by Bertrand Russell that read, “What we need is not the will to believe, but the wish to find out.”

The message of Faith shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra further read, “Faith involves a leap of imagination. Real Faith also involves a searching, a desire to find answers to life’s most difficult questions. We may have Faith that follows the teachings of an organised religion, or we may have Faith we have acquired through our own experiences and study. In either case, we do not betray our Faith when we continue to search for meaning. Rather, we deepen and strengthen it.”

The post concluded with a quote reading, “My faith sustains me–and leads me on a continuous search for more knowledge.” Have a look at the actress’ post here:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra also shared a video performing yoga on Instagram. She captioned it, “Be your own warrior; strong enough to make and defend positive change in your life!” She further added, “Whether it’s a low or high point, I only turn to yoga. It’s the best remedy for me to stay positive, focused, and balanced. One of the most calming yet energising routines is that of the empowering ‘Virbhadrasana, Malasana, and the dynamic hip opening’ flow.”

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty Kundra was last seen in Hungama 2 co-starring Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash and others. She recently returned as the judge of Super Dancer Chapter 4 after taking a break post Raj Kundra’s arrest in the p*rnographic case.

