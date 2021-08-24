Advertisement

Remakes of South films into Hindi ones is no new thing for fans of wither industry. In April this year, we learned that Ranveer Singh was roped in to play the lead in the Tamil film Anniyan (known as Aparchit in Hindi). While Shankar will helm the film, the person backing it is PEN’s Jayantilal Gada. But now, it seems like the film is set to land in legal trouble thanks to the film’s original producer Aascar Ravichandran (V. Ravichandran).

For the unversed, the Tamil film producer Ravichandran has stated that he holds the rights to the film, and the director cannot remake it without his permission. As per recent reports, he is set to move to court against Shankar and Jayantilal. Read on to know more.

Speaking about the Anniyan remake starring Ranveer Singh, V. Ravichandran told ETimes, “I am going to court against Shankar and Jayantilal Gada. They cannot make the film without my consent as I own the copyright of the film and no other person has the right over it as I am the author of the movie”.

While director Shankar had rubbished Ravichandran’s claim of having the rights to the film, the producer has stated that he had hired Shankar to direct the film. “He can say and claim anything, but everyone knows that ‘Anniyan’ is my movie and I hired him to direct the film,” he said.

Ravichandran, who has reportedly also filed a complaint against Shankar with the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC), claims that the body is supporting him in the matter. He said, “SIFCC, which has been supporting me, told me to wait a little longer as they have spoken to the film association in Mumbai. But it is not Shankar who is the producer of the film but Gadaji with whom I need to have a discussion about the project”.

With this legal battle on the horizon, we wonder what the future of the Ranveer Singh-led Anniyan remake is. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

