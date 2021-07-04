It was earlier reported that Shankar had taken a break so that he could completely focus on the filming of Indian 2. This film was a sequel to his 1996 film titled Indian. But fans were relieved when the director announced that he now wishes to finish off his other projects as that film has been put on hold due to the pandemic. It was recently revealed that he had signed a three-film deal with Kiara Advani and has cast her opposite Ram Charan in one film. The latest buzz is that the team is ready to begin filming for this film.

Yes! You heard that right; Shankar is all set to start shooting for his next with Kiara and Ram. It is believed that the film will be shot in 3D, similar to the director’s last film, 2.0. Keep reading further to get all the details about this project.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Shankar and his team will begin shooting for the film from the last week of September. This film is going to be a Pan-India biggie produced by Dil Raju. A source close to the project revealed, “Addressed as RC 15, the makers were initially planning to take the film on floors from the first week of July. However, the second wave of pandemic resulted in a delay in not just the final schedule of Ram Charan’s ongoing assignment, RRR, but also slowed down the pre-production process of RC 15. With things getting back to normal, it’s now all poised to go on the floors from the first week of September.”

It was also reported that this Shankar film, RC 15, will be high on drama and action and will have sci-fi elements. Ram Charan plays the role of a cop turned politician who wants to change the system. The exciting part is that apart from Charan, there is going to be another character of a cop in the film, and makers have multiple considerations for the same. Reportedly, this superstar in action will have an extended cameo that warrants 25 to 30 days of work.

Meanwhile, Ram will wrap up shooting for RRR by early August and then utilize the month-long break for script readings and character workshops before getting back to the set again.

Well, it is said that Shankar wants to wrap up RC 15 by the first quarter of 2022 with a 6-month schedule and then proceed to his next with Ranveer Singh.

