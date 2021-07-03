Actor Yash, who is currently awaiting the release of KGF: Chapter 2, has accomplished something significant in his personal life. The Kannada superstar Yash, along with his family, recently moved into a luxurious duplex home in Bengaluru.

The Mr and Mrs Ramachari actor, along with his wife Radhika Pandit, performed a low-key house ceremony at their new abode on Thursday. Scroll below to have a look at some pictures from the function.

According to media reports, Yash’s duplex home is located in Prestige Apartment near Windsor Manor. Given its area, this new abode of the actor and his family seems pretty costly. The house warming ceremony was a low key one as it was held keeping in mind the lockdown restrictions. Besides wife Radhika Pandit, the KGF star’s parents were also seen partaking in the house-warming ceremony.

It is said that this new house was a long-time dream of Yash and wifey Radhika. In the pictures going viral on social media, the Kannada superstar is seen dressed in an off-white dhoti and a copper-coloured shirt. Radhika looked stunning in an orange silk saree with a two-toned blue and silver think border. Her simple jewellery and gajra only made her look more beautiful.

Take a look at some pictures from the house warming here:

Today @TheNameIsYash & @RadhikaPandith7 Done with Their New House Opening Ceremony. Here the Few Pics Of It #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/Yxw6ZQ9LNw — Nikil Murukan (@onlynikil) July 1, 2021

Yash and Radhika Pandit tied the knot in 2016. Their wedding was attended by the who’s who of the film industry and several more high-profile guests. The couple has been blessed with two children – daughter Ayra and son Yatharv.

On the work front, Yash is currently busy with KGF: Chapter 2. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films and will release in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It was initially scheduled to release in theatres on October 23, 2020, and then July 16, 2021, but has been postponed due to the pandemic.

