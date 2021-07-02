Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 still awaits an official announcement about a release date, but that doesn’t stop it from creating a storm. The film is consistently in headlines over its record-breaking demand and some exciting insights. The latest we hear is about the deal of the music rights.

Yesterday, we witnessed an announcement from music giants T Series and Lahari Music that they have purchased the audio rights of the film. Without a doubt, considering the chartbuster music of the first instalment and brand value, anyone would guess that the two above-mentioned labels have shed a lot of money to acquire the audio rights of KGF 2. But how much is the value? Any guesses? Well, don’t scratch your head, we’re here for your rescue.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, KGF Chapter 2’s audio rights are purchased by T Series and Lahari Music at a monstrous amount of 72 crores. Now that’s really really huge! It’s almost equal to a budget of a decent Bollywood biggie. The hype is real for KGF 2!

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film was initially scheduled to release on 16th July but due to the COVID conditions, it stands postponed for now.

A few days back, it was heard that the makers have finalized 9th September as a release date with just official announcement remaining. But yesterday, some new reports refuted a finalized date. As the conditions are fluctuating in the country, the makers are currently playing the ‘wait and watch’ game.

Are you excited about KGF 2? Share with us through comments.

