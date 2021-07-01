Amazon Prime Video today released the highly anticipated teaser trailer of their upcoming live-action movie, Cinderella. Directed by Kay Cannon, the film features an all-star cast including Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. The film will launch exclusively around the world in over 240 countries and territories on Prime Video on 3rd September.

The highly anticipated musical incorporates pop songs from contemporary global artists and original songs by Camila and Idina Menzel.

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

Check out the teaser here:

Link for the official poster:

What are your thoughts on Camila Cabello’s acting skills in Cinderella? Tell us in the comments below.

