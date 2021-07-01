Tom Hiddleston’s short-lived romance with Taylor Swift was once upon the talk of the town. Back in 2017, Hiddleston’s style statement and red carpet appearances were a rage and he was the newest face for Gucci too. The same year, the Loki actor spoke about his relationship with Swift and revealed that he was struggling with the limelight while being in a relationship with the singer.

The couple was popularly called ‘HiddleSwift’ by their fans. Not just that, the Willow singer also met Tom’s parents in England and flew down to Australia where he was shooting for Thor: Ragnarok.

Talking to GQ US back in 2016, Tom Hiddleston spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift and said, “Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time… Of course it was real.”

When asked about the 4th of July tank top incident, the Loki actor replied, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’”

A friend of Taylor’s offered the ‘I ❤️ T.S’ to Liam which is mandatory to own by the whole ‘TS’ group. He said, “And we all laughed about it. It was a joke. Among friends.”

Tom Hiddleston added, “I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

Both Tom and Taylor Swift never revealed the reason behind their breakup but the Loki actor once revealed to the publication that he struggled with the limelight while he was dating the singer and said, “A relationship in the limelight… A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

