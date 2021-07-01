F9 saw a huge drop on its first Monday in the US. It earned roughly one-third of what it earned on a previous day (Sunday). Tuesday’s collection is a sigh of relief for distributors and the makers as the film has maintained a rock-steady trend at the box office.

Advertisement

On Monday, the film made $6.60 million. Now, as per Box Office Mojo, Fast & Furious 9 has earned $6.50 million. It’s a very less drop compared to a drop which takes place between one weekday to another. It will restore the confidence in the team after a major shake-up of Monday.

Advertisement

After a 5-day theatrical run, F9 has made $83.44 million at the US box office. Globally, the film stands at $418.6 million. It is expected to touch $100 million by the end of the second weekend.

Helmed by Justin Lin, F9 stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, John Cena and others in key roles.

Meanwhile, Vin Diesel, who also serves as one of the producers of the film, recently spoke about ending the Fast saga in a chat with Comicbook. He said that each franchise has an end and Fast & Furious is no exception.

“Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn’t have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it. This franchise was born from the pavement, from the concrete. The world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all of these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest,” Vin shared.

Must Read: Loki Episode 4 Hints At ‘Stronger Than Thanos’ Kang The Conquerer, Blade Teased, Croc-Loki In Mid-Credits Scene – Theories Explained!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube