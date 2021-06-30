Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following not only in India but also throughout the world. He is supremely popular and has seen many Hollywood actors too have confessed their love for the actor. They have not only danced to his songs but also pulled off his signature pose. Now South Korean pop sensation BTS has tried to pull off SRK’s signature pose and netizens are losing it.

Recently, the third version of BTS’ Butter concept pictures was released wherein the K-pop band members showed off their car washing skills. The pictures showed RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook washing cars against the backdrop of a gas station.

In one of the photos, V aka Kim Taehyung was seen stretching his arms to his sides as he held a hose that splashed water all around him. V was also seen wearing an off-white shirt over a white T-shirt and blue denim. Netizens on Twitter were quick to point out that his pose is similar to Shah Rukh Khan’s trademark pose. Take a look the pics below:

Fans on Twitter shared pictures of Shah Rukh and V with their arms outstretched. A fan wrote, “That’s literally SRK pose, I’m ready to marry him rn please,” while another wrote, “Taehyung SRK pose done right.” A third user wrote, “He looks like he is doing Shahrukh’s pose! This is what i thought when i saw his pics on weverse but i didn’t know it’s gonna get like this today So happy that Taehyung’s name is added with somebody like Shahrukh From today, Taehyung is my SRK.”

Another fan tweeted, “Ahh it’s like something I wished. I always wish, if ever I meet him, I’d watch #SRK movie #kuchkuchhotahai with him and want to dance with my love and He’ll do this pose! My feelings are at a different level today Ty @feed24x7 for this I love you #vb_vibgyor.”

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

V doing iconic SRK pose 😭 pic.twitter.com/6aArNEz4d3 — Beezone (@beezone29) June 29, 2021

V this Pose Literally Reminded me of SRK Signature Pose In Every That Romantic Movie 😂 when he open his arms for female lead

What say Indian ARMY 👀@BTS_twt @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/RMTFXYSH1K — Jags💜 (@jagritinarula26) June 30, 2021

This Taehyung reminded me of this Shah Rukh Khan💀 pic.twitter.com/WFPNh1xRZw — a⁷🇵🇰 (@bangtan_star_) June 29, 2021

