Vicky Kaushal is one of those actors who proved his mettle in acting at an early stage in his Bollywood career. Apart from the skills, what really won the heart of audiences is his dedication and commitment to work. Back in 2019, a troll on social media tried to put a ‘nepotism tag’ on the Uri actor and replying to the same, Vicky gave a savage answer to him. Read to know the scoop below.

For those of you who don’t know, Vicky is Sham Kaushal’s son who happens to be one of the biggest stunt directors in the Bollywood industry.

But that’s not the reason why Vicky Kaushal wanted to become an actor. During an interview with India Today, Vicky once revealed that when he told his father that he would want to become an actor, his reaction to it wasn’t very pleasant.

For the unversed, the actor has done engineering and then pursued his calling towards acting.

Once a troll tried to put a ‘nepotism tag’ on Vicky Kaushal and commented, “He doesn’t have hero face…a common punjabi ladka yes but he has filmy background bas utna hi kaafi hai aaj bollywood me.”

Reacting to the comment, the Uri actor told Filmfare in an interview, “Okay, so apart from the last line, ‘utna hi kaafi hai Bollywood mein,’ I think there’s nothing wrong in what he said. I don’t have a filmy face or a hero face,” as reported by India Today.

He further added, “Sir, you are most welcome in Bollywood and try and survive a week and we will have a cup of coffee together and I will ask you the same question.”

Well, that’s one hell of a reply. You go, Vicky Kaushal.

The actor won a ‘National Award’ for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike back in 2019 and is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood right now.

What are your thoughts on Vicky giving a savage reply to a troll? Tell us in the comments below.

